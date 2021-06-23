The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’
Congratulations, Beast Wars fans. It looks like your time has finally come again. The team behind the Transformers film franchise formally announced the plan for the next movie in the franchise today. It will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, adapting the Transformers: Beast Wars cartoons of the 1990s. The human stars will be In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback. The director will be Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II.kool1079.com