NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Laura Evangelista, an Insurance Regulatory & Transactions and Government Law & Policy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New York City and Albany offices, will serve as a panelist at Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY)’s Unique Policy and Replacement Filings Procedures webinar as part of a series called “Unique New York” on June 30. According to LICONY, the organization aims “to create and maintain a legislative and regulatory environment that encourages its members to conduct and grow their life insurance businesses here in New York State.”