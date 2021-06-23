Vin Diesel's Feud With The Rock Isn't Over Yet

2001's "The Fast and the Furious" found major success by all accounts, and in the years since, the franchise it spawned has more than left its mark on Hollywood. It has made several big-screen stars, taken in boatloads of money, — over $6 billion, in fact — and made front-page news on more than one occasion. One of the strongest examples of this phenomenon is the bitter feud between two of the series' biggest names, Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It took hold of the media several years ago, and has seemingly reemerged on the road to the premiere of "F9."