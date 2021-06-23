Cancel
Report: Mavs won't seek compensation if Carlisle is hired, out on Ujiri, Ainge

By Josh Weinstein
theScore
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks won't demand compensation from any team that signs head coach Rick Carlisle, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports. Carlisle resigned as coach of the Mavs last week with two years remaining on his contract. Dallas owner Mark Cuban, who maintains a strong relationship with Carlisle, doesn't want to complicate the latter's chances of seeking a new opportunity by pursuing compensation, MacMahon notes.

