Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Oxford, 3 children found safe

OXFORD, Mass. — State and local police responded to an Oxford home Tuesday night where two people were found dead, the Worcester County District Attorney announced.

Those victims were only identified as a man and woman who the DA described as a couple. Both victims died of apparent gunshot wounds in what officials are calling a domestic incident.

Two children escaped from the home during the incident while a third was later rescued from the home by police. The DA said that a 13-year-old escaped through a window with a 4-year-old sibling before running to a neighbor’s house where police were called.

Both the woman and the man also called police during the incident, the DA said. That woman was found dead inside the home when police arrived while the man was found dead behind the residence.

One firearm, which officials believe to be legally owned, was recovered from the scene. According to the DA, both victims were licensed to have a gun.

Police said that the shooting was not a random act and is believed to be an isolated incident at this time. Charlton Police assisted Oxford Police in responding to the scene, as did the Mass. State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

