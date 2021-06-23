Masai Ujiri's Involvement has been 'Exactly the Same' During Raptors Draft Prep

It's business as usual for the Toronto Raptors these days.

Even as president Masai Ujiri heads rapidly toward the end of his contract this summer, everything within the organization remains the same, general manager Bobby Webster said Tuesday following the NBA Draft Lottery. Ujiri still remains heavily involved in Toronto's draft preparations.

Ujiri and the Raptors got some very exciting news Tuesday night when they jumped up to the No. 4 spot in the 2021 NBA Draft. Coming into the night, the Raptors had just a 31.9% chance of selecting in the top four, but Fred VanVleet was the lucky charm, representing the organization in what could be a pivotal night for Toronto.

Now the Raptors will have to rearrange some of their pre-draft workouts, Webster said. They've already begun bringing a few players in, but those names will certainly change following the team's good fortune.

With the draft just over a month away, the big question looming over the organization is Ujiri's future. It seems inevitable that the NBA's top executive will return to Toronto and all reports so far have indicated that. It was just over a month ago that Sportsnet's Michael Grange was reportedly told by a source that confidence was mounting within MLSE that Ujiri would re-sign with the organization and the Raptors.