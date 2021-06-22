Kiwanis Club of Bloomington Honors Keith Klein
Kiwanis supports Boys & Girls Club and Keith Klein Memorial Fund. Thursday’s Kiwanis Club of Bloomington weekly lunch in the Blue Room at American Legion Post #18 was a time of celebration! Attendees celebrated the Boys & Girls Club annual Strawberry Festival by enjoying strawberry shortcake desserts and marking the success of last month’s Kiwanis Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast with a check presentation to Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools Keith Klein Memorial Fund.www.wgclradio.com