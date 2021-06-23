Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland Mayor Announces Police Will No Longer Conduct Minor Traffic Stops

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland police will no longer prioritize low-level traffic infractions. City Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced the procedural change Wednesday, citing their shared goal of improving public safety and increasing equity. Under the directive, officers are advised to no longer stop motorists for minor offenses, including expired tags, broken headlights, and other harmless “equipment issues.”

