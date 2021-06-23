Portland Mayor Announces Police Will No Longer Conduct Minor Traffic Stops
Portland police will no longer prioritize low-level traffic infractions. City Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced the procedural change Wednesday, citing their shared goal of improving public safety and increasing equity. Under the directive, officers are advised to no longer stop motorists for minor offenses, including expired tags, broken headlights, and other harmless “equipment issues.”www.complex.com