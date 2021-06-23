Ragin Cajun Café brings a taste of New Orleans to Redondo Beach
There’s an inflatable arch of giant, bright red crawfish marking the outdoor eating area in the parking lot of the Ragin Cajun Café on PCH in Redondo Beach, looking part like a decoration from a Mardi Gras float — and part like an out-take from a 1950s sci-fi film about crawfish that grow to immense size as a result of nuclear testing. (Remember “Them!” from 1954, about giant ants infesting the Los Angeles sewage system? To this day, I still think it was a documentary, not a monster movie!)www.dailybreeze.com