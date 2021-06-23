Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatine, IL

Child nearly drowns in Palatine pool

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a community pool in Palatine. The kid was rescued by a lifeguard who gave them CPR.

www.fox32chicago.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatine, IL
Crime & Safety
Palatine, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Palatine, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cpr#Accident#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Joliet, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man drives into pond in Joliet and dies

JOLIET, Illinois - Joliet firefighters pulled a man out of a car in a retention pond, but they were too late to save him. There was a call on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a car in a retention pond near Wesmere Parkway and Kimberly Drive, police said. Police...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man killed in Washington Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Monday night in a drive-by in Washington Park on the South Side. About 10 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside next to a car in the 200 block of East 59th Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
Stickney, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

4 injured in road rage shooting, crash in Stickney

STICKNEY, Ill. - Four people were injured in a road rage-related shooting on Monday morning on Cicero Avenue in Stickney. A driver and three passengers were in a vehicle headed south on Cicero Avenue near 31st Street when a driver of another car allegedly fired multiple gunshots at them, according to police.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a series of robberies reported in recent months near CTA stations in Englewood on the South Side. In each case, the suspects approached someone and took their property by force, Chicago police said. The robberies happened:. At 2:10 a.m. Aril 29 in...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot, including 6-year-old girl, in West Pullman

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, including a 6-year-old girl, early Monday in West Pullman. Just after 1 a.m., the girl and a 43-year-old woman were standing outside among a group of people in the 100 block of East 119th Street when someone inside of a gray SUV fired shots, striking them both, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man killed, two others wounded in shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side. Officers received a call from a concerned citizen about a vehicle that was driving slow and bumping the curb about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers they saw a person fire shots from inside a black Audi SUV.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Businesses robbed in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - Police are warning businesses owners on the North Side of a series of armed robberies reported in recent weeks in Rogers Park. In each case, the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money after entering the business, Chicago police said. The robberies happened:. At 11:51 p.m. June 3...
Pontiac, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Police seek driver in fatal Austin hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after a fatal crash last month in Austin on the West Side. A Pontiac Grand Prix was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist about 12:25 a.m. June 20 in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. The driver of the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy