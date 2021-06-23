Oklahoma State basketball: Pistons are a good fit for Cade Cunningham

Thanks to where the ping pong balls landed, former Oklahoma State basketball star Cade Cunningham now has a much clearer NBA path. The Detroit Pistons won the first overall pick in the NBA’s annual draft lottery selection for the first time as a franchise since 1970, when the team drafted Bob Lanier from St. Bonaventure. Cunningham, who has widely been expected to be the first overall 2021 NBA Draft selection since he was in high school, would become only the team’s third top-five selection in the past 40 years, an interesting list that includes Grant Hill at No. 3 overall in 1994 and Darko Milicic (instead of Carmelo, remember?) at No. 2 overall in 2003.