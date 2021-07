The Tampa Bay Rays will meet with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action in Sahlen Field, Buffalo, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 1:07 PM (EDT). The Rays are in town after a Friday game against the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays produced 11 runs in the match, while the Rays only managed to score one. The Rays now have a 47-36 record, while the Blue Jays have a 43-38 record. Tampa Bay has a .229 on-base percentage with 641 hits entering this game. The Rays hit 99 home runs and collected 398 runs.