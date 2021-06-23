The UN Is Warning That The Great Barrier Reef Is in Serious Danger. Here's Why

The Australian government on Tuesday expressed shock at a draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger”. But the recommendation has been looming for some time. The recommendation, by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), acknowledges Australia’s commitment to implementing the Reef 2050 Plan, an overarching framework to protect the natural wonder for future generations. But the “outstanding universal value” of the Great Barrier Reef has continued to decline. The draft decision will now be considered at the World Heritage Committee meeting, to be held...