Zamora was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday. The southpaw was sent to Triple-A Tacoma in early June, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Wyatt Mathisen, who was acquired from the Rays. Zamora made three relief appearances since he returned to the minors, and he allowed five runs (three earned) in two-thirds of an inning during his most recent outing.