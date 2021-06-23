Cancel
New Orleans, LA

The 2021 New Orleans Antiques Forum

Ashley Lideau
Ashley Lideau
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abs7U_0acZAH4j00
ANTIQUES FORUM/hnoc.org

NEW ORLEANS, LA — There was a time when the recording of life’s experiences held deeper importance when cherished physical items served as a connector between the past and the future.

The 2021 New Orleans Antiques Forum will take a look at how southerners documented those special moments in time through various forms, including ceramics, engravings, furniture, silver, textiles, and more.

This year, the forum will be held from Friday to Sunday, August 6 - 8, with prerecorded sessions and live Q&As. As we celebrate the many diverse vessels of memories that shape our lives, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and engage with notable specialists. The registration opens on June 15, and admission starts at $20.

This year, Historic New Orleans Collection is bringing the New Orleans Antiques Forum to you! Each evening, starting Thursday, August 5, you’ll get an email including links to the next day’s prerecorded presentations.

Watch the videos by yourself, and at 5 PM CT the next day, you can go live on Zoom to chat with the experts and each other as well as to discuss the presentations on that day.

The speakers of the event will be:

  • Daniel Kurt Ackermann: Chief curator and director of collections, research, and archaeology at Old Salem Museums and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA).
  • Hannah Boettcher Manager of Special Programs at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
  • Lydia Blackmore: Decorative arts curator at The Historic New Orleans Collection.
  • Sarah Duggan: coordinator and research curator of the Decorative Arts of the Gulf South (DAGS) project at The Historic New Orleans Collection.

To join the event, visit https://my.hnoc.org/8774/8775. For more info, email wrc@hnoc.org or contact (504) 523-4662.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

