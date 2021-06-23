Dating app Tinder adds new features

Dating app Tinder thinks online dating is primed for change.

Starting today, you will be able to show people your moves on Tinder. The dating app announcing several new features, including the option to add videos to profiles.

Currently, Tinder users can only add still pictures to their profile.

The move follows other dating apps, like Bumble and Hinge, which turned to video during the pandemic too promote digital dates, as opposed to in-person dates.

Tinder users can now upload up to nine videos to their profile.