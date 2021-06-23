Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Jefferson; Saline; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska North central Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Saline County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Friend, or 20 miles southeast of York, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Western around 950 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Swan Creek Reservoir Number 2, Swanton, 11 Miles West Of Wilber, Tobias, Willard Meyer Recreation Area and Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH