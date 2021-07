All academics think they have a novel in them, and I am no different. The novel I would like to write is about the bizarre experience of living and working at the University of Chicago for nine months after they fired me and before I started at the Fletcher School. That interregnum was a bizarre and awkward experience for everyone involved. It was only after spending six months at Fletcher that I realized there was an appreciable difference between working in a place that tolerates you and working in a place that wants you.