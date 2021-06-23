Cancel
Big Tech Antitrust Bills Could Hurt Small Businesses, Report Says

By PYMNTS
 14 days ago
Antitrust efforts are gaining traction on Capitol Hill, and tech giants Google and Amazon said those efforts are likely to hurt smaller businesses, CNBC reported. “As many groups and companies have observed, the bills would require us to degrade our services and prevent us from offering important features used by hundreds of millions of Americans,” Google Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy Mark Isakowitz said, per CNBC. “This would all dramatically undermine U.S. technology leadership, damage the way small businesses connect with consumers, and raise serious privacy and security concerns. We respectfully recommend that these consequences receive more thoughtful consideration before Congress takes action.”

