Big Tech Antitrust Bills Could Hurt Small Businesses, Report Says

Small business owners have a lot on their minds. Trusting that their technology investments are reliable and work properly shouldn’t be one of them. Small business budgets are tight, especially now, during the pandemic recovery. Since they must keep track of every dollar spent—and ensure that they get the anticipated bang for their buck—it’s understandable that they might be swayed by a seemingly lower-cost version of a Cisco product that they found online. Why pay for a smart switch from a trusted partner when another site offers it for a fraction of the price?