Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Airbase Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farm land near the river also begins to flood.