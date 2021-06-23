Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Styx River Near Elsanor affecting Baldwin County. For the Styx River...including Elsanor...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Styx River Near Elsanor. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Residents downstream at Seminole Landing should be alert to possible flooding.