PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sherck excited to be leading Lakeland program

LAGRANGE — When Derrick Sherck returned to his hometown of LaGrange two years ago with his family, he knew he wanted to make an impact in the community.

Coaching soccer, however, wasn’t on his list of ways to do that.

That changed on May 17 when Sherck was officially hired to coach the Lakeland High School girls soccer team. Sherck replaces Megan Hamilton, who served as an interim coach for the majority of the 2020 season.

“I’m excited about it,” said Sherck of becoming Lakeland coach. “We have a great group of girls. When people started asking me if I wanted to coach and I started thinking about it, one of the things that drew me to it was the group of girls: a lot of good students, a lot of good athletes and a good group of parents that support them as well.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Sherck, 33, is no stranger to Lakeland High School soccer. He starred on the Lakers boys teams that won back-to-back NECC titles in 2004 and 2005. He graduated in the spring of 2006 before going to play collegiate soccer at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.

After college, Sherck lived in Fort Wayne for a few years. He has a wife, Amanda, and had three children: Camdyn, 6, Wyatt, 4, and Gavin, 2.

Where the Sherck’s lived in Fort Wayne would’ve sent his kids to the Carroll school district, and being in a big school like that was something Sherck wasn’t sure he wanted his kids to grow up in. So, in 2019, the family decided to move back to Derrick’s hometown of LaGrange.

“All of our family is here … my father-in-law is the sheriff in town, and all of our family lives within two or three miles of our house,” Sherck said. “It’s very nice.”

Sherck did get involved in the community right away, running for the District 3 seat on the Lakeland School Board of Trustees. Sherck won, beginning his four-year term on the school board with the 2020-21 school year. Since he is a school board member, Sherck cannot be paid to be girls soccer coach.

Coaching is mostly a new venture for Sherck. Although he helped coach some club teams in the Fort Wayne area, he stopped doing that 10 years ago. Because of that, Sherck has had to rely on some of his friends in the coaching world to help him get used to the high school head coaching landscape.

“It’ll a little nerve-wracking because I don’t know a lot of the competition; I’m not familiar with them yet,” Sherck said. “I’m just starting to get into the coaching circles a little bit through text. I actually know the Westview (girls soccer) coach — Jesse (Ward) was my high school coach, so him and I have been texting a little bit. One of the guys I played with in high school coaches girls up in Michigan, so I’ve been using some of my peers for methods for coaching.”

2020 STRUGGLES

Hamilton was the interim head coach for all-but one game last season. After a scoreless draw against Wawasee on August 17, then-head coach Samir Hazbic was let go for an unannounced reason. Hamilton — who had two prior stints as head coach of the Lakers — was asked to fill-in for the rest of the season, which she did.

Lakeland struggled on the field amidst the turmoil, going 3-10-1 on the 2020 campaign. They failed to win the Northeast Corner Conference tournament as well, something they had accomplished in three-straight seasons from 2017-19.

“I came to a few games last year; they played hard, they played together,” Sherck said. “I think we’re up to about 20 girls this year, where last year they only had 16 because they did lose a few due to the coaching issues. Overall, I think they grew as a team. And, they’re young; we have a lot of sophomores and freshmen on this team.

“I think it was going to be a big growth year no matter what because it was the first year of varsity competition for them.”

With everything that happened a season ago, Sherck views this year as almost a fresh start for the program. He hopes to use his experiences from when he was in high school to help build Lakeland girls soccer into a strong program not only within the NECC, but the area as a whole.

“I grew up playing basketball in the coach (Tim) Sirk era here where you started young; I mean, you had first, second grade (teams) and all the way up,” Sherck said. “So, we started a youth camp already this summer. We’re doing some summer games. Just trying to find ways to continue to invest in the program.

“That was part of the reason why I wanted to coach: not only for these girls and let them have some fun, but also to try to develop both the boys and girls soccer programs. … Coming in as a new coach, I have a different style and different tactics I’m trying to implement. So, it’s been fun, but it’s also been a challenge.”