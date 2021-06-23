Finecut boards ScreenX horror mystery ‘Guimoon’ for international sales

I am so excited to be back in beautiful Lahinch for the 2nd season of Smother - particularly on the back of such a warm and enthusiastic response to season 1." It has been announced that the BBC Studios thriller for RTÉ Smother, has secured a number of sales across the globe. Written by Kate O’Riordan (Mr Selfridge, Penance) and produced by BBC Studios and Treasure Entertainment, Smother is an investigative thriller about the secrets families keep from each other, set in a small town on the beautiful, wild and rugged coast of County Clare.