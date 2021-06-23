Finecut boards ScreenX horror mystery ‘Guimoon’ for international sales
South Korean sales agency Finecut has picked up international rights to horror mystery Guimoon, a working title which translates as ‘ghost door’. Taking place in a secluded community centre rumoured to be cursed after a mysterious mass murder in 1990, the film follows a renowned paranormal investigator who lost his mother during an exorcism and three college students intrigued by the rumours who enter through the door and cross into another dimension.www.screendaily.com