Finecut boards ScreenX horror mystery ‘Guimoon’ for international sales

By Jean Noh
Screendaily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean sales agency Finecut has picked up international rights to horror mystery Guimoon, a working title which translates as ‘ghost door’. Taking place in a secluded community centre rumoured to be cursed after a mysterious mass murder in 1990, the film follows a renowned paranormal investigator who lost his mother during an exorcism and three college students intrigued by the rumours who enter through the door and cross into another dimension.

