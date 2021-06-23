Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Need help updating MB Air 2020 from 10.15.5 to 10.15.7

By ptumine
Tidbits
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI5, 8 GB RAM, internal SSD is 256 GB formatted as APFS. I was good with Macs up through 2010 or so, but haven’t done much since. A friend has this MB Air with specs above, I wanted to upgrade it to the latest 10.15.7. The Wikipedia article on Catalina has a list of the updates required to bring the Mac up to 10.15.7 (I know that Combo updaters are needed):

talk.tidbits.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Update#Apple Logo#Wikipedia#Big Sur#Macbook Air#Mb Air 2020#Macs#This Mb Air#Combo#Macos#Supplemental#Usb#Ssd#Dmg#The Mb Air#Macintosh#Wi Fi#Security Update 2021 003#System Preferences#The Mac App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersNewsweek

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Review: A Solid School Laptop

Those looking to buy a computer have at least three distinct types spread across machines running Windows, Mac and ChromeOS. All are equally viable choices for work, school or play. The pertinent question is, What are you using it for? Since the answer is more frequently web-based tasks that don't need a full operating system, a Chromebook might be a good fit. It could also be a chance to save a few dollars. Acer is betting on this being a popular option as it debuts its new line of Spin Chromebooks. This Acer Chromebook Spin 713 veers toward the high end, with fully capable hardware and specs and plenty of speed and storage. Yet it dodges the $1,000 mark to retail for $699.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Eagerly awaited colorful MacBook Air might not launch in 2021 after all

Apple delivered a brilliant surprise to iMac fans earlier this year when it announced an ultra-thin, colorful, all-in-one desktop. The 2021 iMac also comes with a powerful new M1 processor inside. Soon after Apple’s spring event, reports emerged claiming MacBooks would receive a similarly colorful upgrade. Renders appeared, teasing what a MacBook Air redesign might have to offer. Separately, reports detailed Apple’s next-gen M-series chips that would be equipped in the upcoming macOS computers. A leaker now claims that the colorful M2-powered MacBook Air redesign isn’t coming in 2021 after all. Today’s Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Satechi Aluminum USB-C Hub with SSD Enclosure for Mac Mini

Satechi has released a new aluminum USB-C hub with SSD enclosure. Need it to improve the functionality of your Mac mini? Let’s keep checking. The USB-C dock delivers a same apperance design with the Satechi Mac mini stand released last year, and it supports 2020 M1 Mac mini and 2018 Mac mini. With the aluminum casing with the accurate contours, the USB-C hub perfectly fits under your Mac mini.
ComputersTidbits

#1569: T-Mobile Network Test Drive with eSIM, App Store white paper, best Mac site-specific browsers, OS public betas

For those champing at the bit to try Apple’s forthcoming operating systems, Apple has now released betas of macOS 12 Monterey, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Apple has also been waging a public relations battle to defend its App Store policies against pressure from the US Congress and Federal Trade Commission—Glenn Fleishman examines Apple’s claims in a recently released white paper. Considering switching your iPhone to T-Mobile? The company has made a tryout easier with its Network Test Drive program, which leverages the eSIM capabilities of recent iPhones to let you use its 5G network side-by-side with your current carrier. Finally, if you find working in Google Docs awkward because of how its tabs get lost in your Web browser, Adam Engst is here to help with a comparison of numerous site-specific browsers for the Mac. Notable Mac app releases this week include Fantastical 3.4.1, Pixelmator Pro 2.1, VLC Media Player 3.0.16, and Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.2.
ComputersUbergizmo

M2 Chipset Expected To Debut In 2022’s MacBook Air

Last year, Apple debuted the M1 Apple Silicon chipset. At the rate Apple refreshes its A-series chipsets for its iPhones, many expected that this year would see Apple launch the M2, but apparently that will not be the case, at least according to @dyhlandkt on Twitter who claims that the M2 will only debut in 2022.
ElectronicsCNET

Prime Day 2021: Best Apple deals on Watch Series 6, 2020 MacBook Pro and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is rolling into its second day and, if you're looking to score a deal on Apple devices, this is the best time of the year outside Black Friday to do so. We're keeping a close eye on the Apple deals Amazon and competitors are offering on items such as iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
TechnologyTidbits

Google Docs for TidBITS articles

@ace Tangential to The best Mac Site Specific Brower for Google Docs and sorry if covered in a previous article I missed. When I read this article it made me wonder why Tidbits is using Google Docs for article generation compared to Pages. I know Google has had collaboration for much longer, but my general understanding was that Apple’s Pages and the web-based versions had become much closer competitors in the collaboration area in recent years.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Colorful MacBook Air tipped to lead M2 charge: What’s left for M1X?

The next MacBook Air was tipped this week to bring on the next generation in Apple-designed processors in 2022. The MacBook Air 2022 will likely appear with a variety of colorful casing options, somewhat along the lines of the colorful iMac machines on the market today. It’s expected that the M1X processor will be released first, ready to roll with the next MacBook Pro, while the M2 will begin to appear in 2022.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more accessories are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip are getting up to $199 savings, depending on the variant you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM can be yours for $1,300 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $199 savings on any of its two different color options. Now, if 256GB storage is more than enough for you, you can grab yours for $1,100 after the same $199 discount.
ComputersCult of Mac

Save hundreds on Apple-refurbished MacBooks today only

Pick up an Apple-refurbished MacBook Air or MacBook Pro from Woot today and enjoy hundreds of dollars off the original price. Prices start at just $839.99 for a MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 chip and 512GB of storage, while 13-inch MacBook Pro units are as little as $1,069.99. The sale is good for today only, so enjoy it while you can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy