I'm having a weird problem installing Windows server from a template using PowerCLI and start-threadjob. It works fine in a normal context, but I had a requirement to improve performance as the script is used by non tech people. I used PS runspaces and it also works but it gained to reduce only 50% of the total time. Using start-threadjob gets the task kicked in immediately and no delay perceived from user. However, on Windows OS second reboot (after QuickPrep) I get this: