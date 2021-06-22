Cancel
NI 100: A tale of two villages and Irish partition

By Long Reads
BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Northern Ireland came into being a century ago, the everyday lives of those living along the border - on both sides - changed overnight. For Angela Graham's grandparents, Protestant unionists from the village of Drum in County Monaghan, it was a new and difficult dawn. "One night they went...

www.bbc.co.uk
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
PoliticsBBC

Q&A: How does power-sharing work in Northern Ireland?

The way in which Northern Ireland is governed can appear complicated, because its politics are so complex. The system now in place was introduced in the 1990s as a way of ending decades of violence - but making it work continues to be a difficult process. What is power sharing?
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
WorldBBC

Bonfire at Belfast interface 'cannot be allowed to proceed'

The burning of a loyalist bonfire at an interface in north Belfast cannot be allowed to proceed, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said. Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number of bonfires causing concern. Ms Mallon said the bonfire had been built on...
WorldBBC

22 unidentified bodies in Republic of Ireland

There are 22 unidentified bodies in cemeteries and morgues in the Republic of Ireland, an investigation by RTÉ's Prime Time programme has revealed. The cases of 18 unidentified men and four unidentified women are located in nine counties. A possible Northern Ireland link to one of the cases is being...
CyclingSunderland Echo

The tragic tale of the Tour de France, Mont Ventoux and an East Durham village

On Wednesday, July 7, riders will ascend the feared Mont Ventoux not once but twice as part of the 11th stage of this year’s tortuous road to the annual Paris finish line. Nicknamed the “Sorcerer’s Cauldron” and “Giant of Provence”, its barren summit – likened to the moon’s surface – exposes cyclists to a dreaded cocktail of both extreme winds and searing heat.
PoliticsBBC

Ryan McCready: Ex-DUP councillor joins Ulster Unionists

A councillor who quit the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in June over the removal of Arlene Foster as leader has joined the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP). Ryan McCready, who sits on Derry City and Strabane District Council, initially left to become an independent unionist. He said the DUP was "no...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: NI ministers to discuss easing more restrictions

Stormont ministers will meet later to decide whether more of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions can be relaxed on 26 July. BBC News NI understands that is the new indicative date being proposed for theatres and conference halls to reopen. The requirement for face coverings to be worn in places of...
PoliticsBBC

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives in NI for two-day trip

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is in Northern Ireland for talks with political leaders at Stormont. He is also expected to meet senior police officers, Troubles victims and students during his two-day visit. Sir Keir last visited Northern Ireland in 2018, when he was shadow Brexit secretary. Ahead of...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: More than two million vaccines administered in NI

More than two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been given out in Northern Ireland. It is the total figure for first and second doses, with about 80% of the adult population having received a first jab, and 60% fully vaccinated. It comes on the day walk-in vaccinations have...
MoviesFirst Showing

First UK Trailer for Acclaimed Irish Drama 'Wildfire' About Two Sisters

"A blazing portrait of women on fire." Modern Films in the UK has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Wildfire, which originally premiered at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. It's opening in the UK + Ireland in September, though has no US date set yet. The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they will unearth the truth about their mother's past, but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them. Wildfire stars Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone as the sisters. LWL states: "Brady represents an intriguing, promising new voice in the Irish cinema as it continues to grow on the world stage, [she's] an instant one-to-watch." This looks like it gets intense, but it still maintains its authenticity telling a distinctly Irish story.
WorldBBC

'Constructive' first meeting for DUP and Sinn Féin leaders

The Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has met the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for the first time since he took over the DUP leadership. Taking place at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, Ms McDonald described the meeting as "frank", but "constructive". She said she told the DUP leader the Protocol is "here...
WorldBBC

DUP: Gordon Lyons replaces Paul Frew as NI economy minister

Gordon Lyons has been appointed to replace Paul Frew as NI economy minister, Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has announced. Mr Frew had been appointed by Sir Jeffrey's predecessor Edwin Poots, who will remain as agriculture minister. Sir Jeffrey said there would be a "fundamental reshuffle" in September.
HealthBBC

Methadone alternative rolled out after Scottish prisons trial

A drug used in a pilot scheme to help prisoners affected by heroin addiction is to be rolled out across Scotland. Buvidal acts as a replacement treatment for methadone, with patients receiving an injection every 28 days instead of taking daily medication. The government said it had allocated £4m for...
TrafficBBC

20mph speed limit announcement welcomed by campaigners

Campaigners have welcomed news that 20mph (32km/h) speed limits in residential areas in Wales are to become law within a year. Welsh government Consul General Mick Antoniw said the plans, first backed by the Senedd last year, were proceeding. Pilots of the speed limit will run in eight areas of...
EntertainmentBBC

Stephen Nolan: BBC NI presenter's new salary revealed

The pay of BBC presenter Stephen Nolan increased by up to £15,000 to more than £405,000 in 2020-21. He earned between £405,000 and £409,999 from the BBC licence fee in 2020-21, the broadcaster said. That compares to between £390,000 and £394,999 in 2019-20 - up from about £325,000 in 2018-19.
Public SafetyPosted by
The US Sun

What was the Northern Bank robbery and who was behind the heist?

THE Northern Bank robbery was one the biggest and most high-profile heists in UK history, where top level personnel executed a raid, escaping with £26.5million in cash. The heist took place in Belfast way back in 2004 and still to this day, almost 17 years later, the mystery of the Northern Bank robbery remains unsolved despite a huge international police investigation.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Fans euphoric as England beat Denmark to reach final

From living rooms to locals, fan zones and a packed Wembley stadium, fans cheered on England as they beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-final. Some 60,000 fans watched in person at Wembley, with millions more cheering on the action on screen. England fans flew the flag for the...

