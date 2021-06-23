Berkeley County Kicks Off Beautification Initiative

COURTESY: Keep Berkeley Beautiful

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A Berkeley County organization is launching a new initiative to help keep the county’s roadways litter-free and visually appealing. To celebrate its inaugural Beautiful Berkeley Gateways project, Keep Berkeley Beautiful held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We want Berkeley County to be a more beautiful place to drive in, to live in, to work in,” said Elizabeth Kress, KBB board member .

The first of many beautification gateway projects was unveiled at the corner of Whitesville Road and U.S. 17A. According to the organization, years ago, the intersection was reconfigured and in need of beautification. Keep Berkeley Beautiful stepped in and, with the help of numerous sponsors/donors, developed a plan to plants trees, flowers, and ultimately improve the landscape of the 15,000 square-foot space.

The Beautiful Berkeley Gateways project is designed to make a positive, lasting impact on the approximately 13,000 drivers who daily pass by this spot, according to Keep Berkeley Beautiful.

Dozens of citizens and local organizations helped make the project a reality through volunteer efforts and donations, county officials said.

They included the following: Trident Technical College’s Horticulture Technology Department, Tony Bertauski, Janet Scarborough and Scarborough Landscape Designs, Palmetto Pride/Keep SC Beautiful, Republic Services, A & R Logistics, Steinberg Law Firm, Palmetto Premier Lawncare and Landscaping, LLC – Berkeley County, Berkeley County Roads and Bridges, Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, Berkeley County Water and Soil Conservation District, Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Commission, Berkeley County Council, and other individual donors.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful said it has plans to beautify other areas around Berkeley County. Members said they are proud of Tuesday’s milestone to kick off the effort.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful is a local chapter of the umbrella organizations PalmettoPride/Keep SC Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful and was commissioned by Berkeley County Council in 2016. The local chapter helps combat litter and promote awareness about litter removal efforts and recycling across Berkeley County through anti-litter education efforts, roadway and waterway cleanups, recycling advocacy and programming, beautification and youth participation initiatives.

The post Berkeley County Kicks Off Beautification Initiative appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .