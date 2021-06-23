Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County Kicks Off Beautification Initiative

By The Berkeley Observer
Posted by 
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMrOc_0acZ898700
COURTESY: Keep Berkeley Beautiful

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A Berkeley County organization is launching a new initiative to help keep the county’s roadways litter-free and visually appealing. To celebrate its inaugural Beautiful Berkeley Gateways project, Keep Berkeley Beautiful held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We want Berkeley County to be a more beautiful place to drive in, to live in, to work in,” said Elizabeth Kress, KBB board member .

The first of many beautification gateway projects was unveiled at the corner of Whitesville Road and U.S. 17A. According to the organization, years ago, the intersection was reconfigured and in need of beautification. Keep Berkeley Beautiful stepped in and, with the help of numerous sponsors/donors, developed a plan to plants trees, flowers, and ultimately improve the landscape of the 15,000 square-foot space.

The Beautiful Berkeley Gateways project is designed to make a positive, lasting impact on the approximately 13,000 drivers who daily pass by this spot, according to Keep Berkeley Beautiful.

Dozens of citizens and local organizations helped make the project a reality through volunteer efforts and donations, county officials said.

They included the following: Trident Technical College’s Horticulture Technology Department, Tony Bertauski, Janet Scarborough and Scarborough Landscape Designs, Palmetto Pride/Keep SC Beautiful, Republic Services, A & R Logistics, Steinberg Law Firm, Palmetto Premier Lawncare and Landscaping, LLC – Berkeley County, Berkeley County Roads and Bridges, Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, Berkeley County Water and Soil Conservation District, Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Commission, Berkeley County Council, and other individual donors.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful said it has plans to beautify other areas around Berkeley County. Members said they are proud of Tuesday’s milestone to kick off the effort.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful is a local chapter of the umbrella organizations PalmettoPride/Keep SC Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful and was commissioned by Berkeley County Council in 2016. The local chapter helps combat litter and promote awareness about litter removal efforts and recycling across Berkeley County through anti-litter education efforts, roadway and waterway cleanups, recycling advocacy and programming, beautification and youth participation initiatives.

Local news matters! Digital subscriptions are no fun. Consider supporting The Berkeley Observer CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

Got social media? Like us on:

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Berkeley County Kicks Off Beautification Initiative appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

188
Followers
53
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Project A#Real Estate#Beautification#Kbb#Keep Berkeley Beautiful#Republic Services#A R Logistics#Steinberg Law Firm#Llc#Berkeley County Council#Palmettopride#Digital#Post A Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Goose Creek, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Goose Creek Police Seek Person Of Interest In Barbershop Homicide

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – The Goose Creek Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a recent homicide case. The person of interest is described as a black man in his early 20s and goes by the street name of “LILTICK.” According to police, they believe he has information surrounding a homicide that occurred […] The post Goose Creek Police Seek Person Of Interest In Barbershop Homicide appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

5 Rural Fire Departments Consolidating in Northern Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Five rural fire departments on the Northern end of Berkeley County are merging operations to save costs and improve services to citizens, according to county officials. The following fire departments have merged with the St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department: Lake Moultrie Fire Department, Bonneau Rural Fire Department, and Forty-One Rural Fire Department. Effective July 1, 2021, […] The post 5 Rural Fire Departments Consolidating in Northern Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Goose Creek, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

3 People Hospitalized After Goose Creek Police Chase

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Three people were injured following a police chase in Goose Creek on Thursday afternoon. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, prior to the chase, officers received a 911 tip that a wanted person, Travis Enmon, was in possession of a stolen truck and currently at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 215 St. James […] The post 3 People Hospitalized After Goose Creek Police Chase appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Traffic Alert: Roadwork On Clements Ferry Road Scheduled For Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If you travel Clements Ferry Road often, you may want to plan ahead or choose a different altogether route over the next few days. Starting Tuesday, June 22, Banks Construction Company will perform nighttime flagging operations on Clements Ferry Road as crews clear trees. The roadwork is part of Berkeley County’s $64 million project to widen […] The post Traffic Alert: Roadwork On Clements Ferry Road Scheduled For Tuesday appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Installing Device To Remove Litter, Improve Water Quality In College Park Canal

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County will install a WaterGoat device into the College Park Canal in the College Park Estates neighborhood on Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 a.m. This unique device is designed to collect litter in the canal and help with stormwater management to remove trash and improve water quality issues in nearby neighborhoods. Specifically, the WaterGoat will […] The post Berkeley County Installing Device To Remove Litter, Improve Water Quality In College Park Canal appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy