There will no boogie woogie. There will be no Scotland, but the party will still go on without them. One that Croatia will enjoy for a little longer after a 3-1 victory at Hampden Park to claim second place in Group D. The neutrals were all-in on Steve Clarke’s men, gracing their first major tournament for 23 years and on the cusp of international knock-out stages for the first time in their history. But if a chastening defeat felt like death to romance, at least the kill was orchestrated and executed by one of modern football’s great romantics. In...