Starcrawler Releases New Song “Goodtime Girl” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

By Leanne Rubinstein
mxdwn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican rock band Starcrawler has released a new single that will appear on the DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack with Loma Vista records. Also appearing on the soundtrack are artists such as Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon and more. The single is titled “Goodtime Girl,” and was produced...

music.mxdwn.com
#Starcrawler#Death Metal#American#Loma Vista Records#Rise Against#Manchester Orchestra#Flying Burrito Brothers#Red Fang
