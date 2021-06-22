Cancel
Newport Beach, CA

Exquiisiite! Sushi Ii in Newport Beach

By Benjamin Epstein
socalpulse.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerson, Place and Tasty Things: Susumu Ii’s Loftier Vision. Person Chef Susumu Ii (pronounced ee) began apprenticing in the restaurants of Osaka, Japan, at age 18. Moving to the U.S. in 1985, he worked under Sakea Shibutani at Shibucho in Los Angeles. Ii and his wife, Keiko, opened Kasen in Fountain Valley in 1990, which they operated for nearly three decades. Appealing to the refined sensibilities of aficionados, they remained true to the Japanese principles of washoku, or harmonious eating, rather than capitulating to cultural compromise—read no spicy tuna hand rolls. Their vision is loftier still at Sushi Ii, in a second-story perch on Mariners Mile in Newport Beach.

