Propelled by the energy of a “live” in-person meeting, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada recently celebrated four local graduating seniors with scholarships of $3,000 each. The criteria for the award included their dedicated community service and schoolwork performance as well as being highly recommended by the staff of high school counselors. Another major component was the students’ future goals as the aim of the awards is to help youth to pursue their dreams of making a difference though higher education.