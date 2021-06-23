Prime Day is almost over — here are 5 deals to avoid and what to get instead

We're hitting the last few hours of Prime Day and you may be wondering what's out there that's worth your time and money. Well, a lot of it isn't. That's true. There's some crazy products for sale this year, and a lot of them are showing up on the front pages for some reason. As a lot of the good deals expire toward the end of the sales event, a lot of the bad stuff is going to float to the top. You still have a chance to save, though, and we're here to help.