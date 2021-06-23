Take a Look Inside Apple's New Tower Theatre Store in Los Angeles

After much anticipation, Apple is finally opening the doors to its new Tower Theatre store in downtown Los Angeles. Located in the historic Tower Theatre building on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway, the store marks the tech giant’s 26th location in the greater Los Angeles area. “At every corner, LA bursts with creativity across the arts, music and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, shared in a statement.