Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Take a Look Inside Apple's New Tower Theatre Store in Los Angeles

Hypebae
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much anticipation, Apple is finally opening the doors to its new Tower Theatre store in downtown Los Angeles. Located in the historic Tower Theatre building on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway, the store marks the tech giant’s 26th location in the greater Los Angeles area. “At every corner, LA bursts with creativity across the arts, music and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, shared in a statement.

hypebae.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#New Tower Theatre Store#Mac#Corinthian#Apple Tower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president assassinated in attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, according to multiple reports. First lady Martine Moïse was also hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported, noting the country has become increasingly unstable in recent months. Claude Joseph, the country’s interim prime minister, called the...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy