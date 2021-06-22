WSCC Offers Free College to Support Students After Pandemic

In the Texas Panhandle, self-reliance, a sense of control for personal destiny and a commitment to hard work governs and guides. There is an abiding belief that this cord of three strands is strong and presents the opportunity for a good life in a better world. Increasing costs of education are a barricade to students in attaining aspirations. Accessibility should exist for all who are willing to work and apply themselves, regardless of family income, ethnicity, national origin, physical or intellectual disability, view of the world, or any other individual perspective, peculiarity, or predisposition. Such opportunity cannot be an entitlement. Entitlement is not an opportunity but a vice. West Texas A&M University is unique in many ways, but like most universities, support for students who truly want to study is available.