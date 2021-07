As the 4th of July weekend approaches, the tri-state is showing it's patriotic pride. Fireworks are being purchased and American flags are being hung around every corner. After years of wear and tear, American flags may eventually need to be replaced. A local Eagle Scout, Joel Bulkley, made it his mission to ensure that the tri-state was aware that there is a proper way to dispose of our country's flag. To fulfill his goal, he decided to install American flag retirement boxes at the Kapperman Legion Post in Newburgh, IN, and the Wabash VFW in Evansville, IN.