If the events of the past few days have proved anything, it's that the Hulk "family" of characters are returning to prominence within the Marvel universe. In addition to the confirmation that The Incredible Hulk villain Abomination will be returning to the big screen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the past week also saw the debut of Gamma Flight #1, a comic that will follow various characters from the pages of Immortal Hulk. That concept manifested in some surprising ways across the issue — including its final page, which saw the return of an unexpected villain from Hulk's world. Spoilers for Gamma Flight #1, from Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier, Lan Medina, Antonio Fabela, and Joe Sabino below! Only look if you want to know!