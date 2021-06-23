Former Holladay pastor/coach charged in child sexual abuse case

A former Benton County coach and pastor has been charged with child sexual abuse after an investigation by federal, state and Benton County authorities. Joshua Burton Henley, 32, of Newburg, Ind. was arrested on one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure by officers. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on Friday, according to a Tuesday announcement by Matt Stowe, district attorney general for the 24th Judicial District.