Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dolly Parton Surprises Carly Pearce With Invitation To Be The Next Member Of The Grand Ole Opry

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGAdD_0acZ6n5O00

Congratulations are in order for Carly Pearce, who is officially being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

After many years of hard work and over 80 performances at the Opry, it has all finally payed off and Carly will officially be able to call herself the newest member of one of the greatest institutions in country music.

It’s an honor many country artists only ever dream about.

And, who better to surprise her with the news other than the queen of country music herself, Dolly Parton. Carly was set up to think she was going to the studio to talk about her experiences at Dollywood both as a child and later as a teenager performing there, saying:

“My earliest memory of Dollywood is going when I was five years old I think. And, just going to the park for the first time I always loved Dolly as a kid so it was really awesome to just go to all the shows and see the performers and eat all the food and hear Dolly playing through the park.

Being able to perform there was the most amazing thing to be a teenager loving just the park, and loving to… nuh uh!”

That’s when Dolly walks into the room, and like any of us would, Carly goes into complete shock and proceeds to freak out seeing her childhood icon casually strolling into her interview.

As Carly panics and tries to calm herself down, Dolly starts to explain what’s really going on:

“We set this up so I could kind of walk in on you and I wanted to surprise you. First of all, I just wanted to tell you how proud I am of you.

Do you know that she started singing at Dollywood when she was 16 years old? You do remember that?

And, I know that they told me that you had been on the Grand Ole Opry 80 times. How do you do that 80 times?”

To which Carly replies:

“Oh my goodness, I’m just trying to follow in your footsteps.”

Good answer, Carly. Of course, she still doesn’t know exactly why Dolly is there at this point.

“You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, what’s wrong with them?”

Carly jokingly agrees, and that’s when Dolly breaks the huge news to her:

“Well I came here to tell you that you are now officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

That’s when Carly loses it and completely breaks down hearing that one of her lifelong dreams is being fulfilled. It’s refreshing to see artists like her get the credit and recognition they deserve, and this is all just the beginning for her.

She’s one of the best mainstream artists in all of country music right now.

I would think the moment was all the more special to Carly after the past couple years she’s been through in her personal life. She wore her heart on her sleeve and got deeply personal with an incredible EP, 29, that was released earlier this year after her divorce from Michael Ray.

There’s likely more on the way soon on the album front, and I couldn’t be more excited to see where her career goes from here.

Carly posted the entire video on Instagram, and it will give you chills to see her reaction when Dolly tells her that her Opry membership is official. I couldn’t be happier to see this happen for her:

“Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream. I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member of the Opry”

She’ll officially be inducted on August 3rd.

“29”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Chills
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Dollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Carly Pearce joins Grand Ole Opry: 'Dreams come true'

June 23 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce says joining the Grand Ole Opry is a dream come true. The 31-year-old singer received a surprise invitation from country music star and Opry member Dolly Parton to become a member of the Nashville institution. "You're looking at the next member of the Grand...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Carly Pearce Says Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton Are Her Biggest Inspirations

Carly Pearce has always talked about the many females in country music she has looked up to since childhood, but if she had to narrow it down to just two inspirational icons, it wouldn't be hard for her to figure out. She tells us: “Physically, I would say Carrie Underwood. I think she’s the hottest person ever. I was staring at her at the CMT Awards. She looked so strong and fit and all of that. And then I guess, just overall, would be Dolly, because I think everything that she embodies from the way that she carries herself in her career, the artist that she is, the wit that she has, the unapologetic side of her, is what I would like to be.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Remaining Country Music Bucket List Items After Joining Grand Ole Opry

To say that Carly Pearce has had a whirlwind career would be an understatement. She got her start on the stage at Dollywood when she was only 16 years old. Then, she burst onto the country music scene in 2017 with her debut album Every Little Thing. The title track of that album was her first number one. She had another chart-topper in 2020 with “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Carly Pearce To Join Grand Ole Opry, Covers Kathy Mattea Chart-Topper

Carly Pearce will join the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, following a recent invitation from Dolly Parton. The surprise recognition came when Pearce, a former performer at the country superstar’s Dollywood theme park as a teenager, was filming a commercial about her experiences there. Pearce has already performed at...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reba McEntire ‘Holding Torch’ For Kenny Rogers While Dating Rex Linn?

Country music legend Kenny Rogers unfortunately passed away last year. One tabloid is claiming that Reba McEntire is not only still reeling from his death, but morning over a missed romance despite currently dating Rex Linn. Gossip Cop investigates. In Love With ‘The Gambler’?. “Reba Still Carries Torch For Kenny!”...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Gracie McGraw, Daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Shows Off ‘Fun Wednesday Song’ from ‘The Addams Family’

As the daughter of country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw is used to the attention. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three young and beautiful daughters who are forging their own paths. Their names are Gracie, Maggie and Audrey and they, along with their famous parents, love family time together. Each of the McGraw girls is looking to jump-start their own careers in fields like modeling and acting. It is easy to tell the McGraw family is super close from their social media posts that show them having fun together. The girls are quite active on social media and often share their latest adventures with their fans and followers.
MusicPosted by
E! News

See Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris' Iconic "Dancing Queen" Duet in Pride Concert Sneak Peek

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!. The multitalented singer-songwriter is giving E! News and Daily Pop an exclusive sneak peek at her Peacock special concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, airing Friday, June 25. The one-hour music event includes performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more, but its Cyrus who no doubt is the star.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Elle King’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Included Dierks Bentley

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry debut showed off her amazing talent and fun relationship with country star Dierks Bentley. Watch the video here!. From the Grand Ole Opry, Dierks Bentley and “Different for Girls” collaborator Elle King completed their first ever Opry performance together on October 4, 2016. Elle made her Opry debut at 27 years old and she just turned 32 years old on July 3, 2021. The pair performed their hit song as well as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s classic tune “Jackson.” Elle also performed her own hits “Ex’s and Oh’s” and “Good Girls” during her debut set.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Musicnewsmemory.com

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne join Miley Cyrus for Pride Month concert

After months of livestreams and limited- capacity audiences, the pews at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium filled to capacity for a sparkled, sweaty night celebrating Pride Month with Miley Cyrus. And if you weren’t one of the few lucky thousand who scored a free ticket to the show, that’s OK. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy