Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

We Try the Alcohol-Free Wine and Spirits That Are Everywhere This Summer

By Dana Dickey
purewow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wine o’clock happy hours of our pandemic social media has now given way to a crop of sprightly millennials knocking back alcohol-free wines and cocktails in inviting ads. What’s going on? It’s only partly a reaction to negative health reports regarding drinking during the pandemic, since this trend toward no-ABV wine and cocktails has actually been going on for some time—industry analysts estimate the category has increased sales 506 percent since 2015. Now summer’s here, and in the interests of providing a no-alcohol option to our party guests as well as a booze-free (and in many cases, lower-calorie) happy hour when it’s just us at home, we checked out the cream of the new booze-free crop of wine and spirits.

www.purewow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Alcohol#California Wine#Ice Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Ghia#European#Mint Tea Fresh#Acid League Proxies Now#Kin Euphorics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KISS 106

Eight Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Everyday

It's no secret how much I love lemons. In fact, a listener just made me a quilt that has lemon fabric squares sewn into it. Lemons are so delicious to me, I have said that if Lemon Pledge was edible, I would eat it. It's almost a food obsession. Yes, I know I sound lemon crazy, but lemons actually have many health benefits that turn my lemon obsession into a health choice. Right? LOL.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesWinston-Salem Journal

Recipe Swap: Macaroni salad is a classic for summer picnics, cookouts

This recipe includes all of the classic flavors of macaroni salad, and it has extra crunch from the load of raw vegetables. Be sure to mix the dressing and macaroni while the noodles are still a bit warm, because then the noodles absorb some of the dressing making every bite more flavorful.
TravelPosted by
EatThis

This Is the "Most Annoying" Coca-Cola Drink to Order on a Plane, Flight Attendant Says

It's probably fair to say that at one point or another, we've all been that person: The one who orders a little something complicated that sends our server scrambling. Unfortunately, reveals one flight attendant, it doesn't take much to be that passenger on an airplane. Turns out there's a particular ask that holds up beverage service for everyone else on the flight if you request this Coke product.
Drinksvinepair.com

Did You Know a Colored Wine Glass Can Change a Wine’s Taste?

Today, colored wine glasses have become more and more popular. And in some ways, we totally get it. Toting your favorite Chardonnay in a muted rose-colored glass is an easy way to brighten any happy hour, and serving Pinot Noir in purple stemware is a serious flex. However, with so many diligent oenophiles in our readership, we couldn’t help but wonder: Does Colored Glass Change Your Wine’s Taste?
KidsPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Usually Limit My Child's Sugar, but I Let Her Eat Ice Cream Every Day in Summer

Summer is the only time of year that I let my strict "no sugar" rule slide a little bit. Full disclosure, our family is not entirely sugar-free, but we have a well-thought-out plan of how much sugar we allow and how often. My husband and I learned early on that our daughter is extremely sensitive to sugar. She experiences the sugar rushes and subsequent crashes at a magnified intensity. Even eating the natural sugars in fruit before naptime or bedtime means sleep doesn't happen, resulting in a meltdown.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Trick Chills A Bottle Of Wine In Just 5 Minutes

There's nothing better than a perfect chilled, crisp glass of wine when the days are warm. But when you've forgotten to stick a bottle or two in the fridge far enough in advance of serving, it can be difficult to achieve the proper chill. Though some people opt to pop bottles in the freezer for a while, there's a better trick that can minimize the time it takes to cool your wine and is even faster than the freezer.
Food & DrinksSolidSmack

These Guys Mixed Gallons of Soda With Mentos to Make a Giant Foam Monster

We’ve all been told never to consume soda and Mentos at the same time. It is pretty obvious why: you don’t want to see yourself vomiting some foam. How would that happen? Well, it’s pretty simple. This scotch mint can nucleate the carbon dioxide in the soda, resulting in a rapid increase in the latter’s precipitation rate.
DrinksFood52

Pentire Botanical Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Water, British sea herb extract blend, lemon juice from concentrate, natural flavors, malic acid, Cornish sea salt, potassium sorbate. 3.25" D x 7.30" H; 23.66 oz. (700 ml). Drink within three months once opened. No refrigeration necessary. Store in a cool, dry place. One taste of Pentire’s plant-based non-alcoholic spirits,...
Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Marks & Spencer’s rosé wine pouches are all we want to drink this summer

When the weather finally pulls itself together again, we can't wait to be sipping rosé all summer long. There’s just something about drinking a nice cold glass of rosé wine that makes us feel all cheery. So, any time we see a new rosé popping up, you know we’re going to want to give it a go.
Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

How Freedl is changing the dialogue on alcohol free beer

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Maria-Elisabeth Laimer wants to make one thing clear. Freedl is not your choice B option. “Alcohol free used to be a second choice, as if you’re making a sacrifice. This one, the first non-alcoholic craft beer in Italy, makes more possible; in taste, in opportunity, and in its sheer lack of limits.”
DrinksPosted by
FMX 94.5

Let’s Talk About The Worst Drink Ever

This stuff is bad. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate someone leaving this around because I was parched, but damn, this is terrible. What we're talking about is La Croix Limon Cello "Naturally Essenced". Here is my initial impression from my Facebook feed:. This is officially the worst crap ever....
DrinksHonest Cooking

Summer Wine Guides 2021: Sparklers

While summer tends to be festive in and of itself, adding a little sparkle to it never hurts. And with the boom of amazing sparkling wines coming out of unexpected places, we’re more excited than ever to pair every summer day with a little bubbly. From England(!) to South Africa,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Trick Saves Food From The Summer Heat When Eating Outside

As the months begin to heat up and more time will inevitably be spent outside, you may find yourself hosting and/or attending a plethora of cookouts. Though kicking back with a cold drink and grilling in a backyard is an ideal way to spend those summer days and nights, one thing that can dampen the mood is always having to run back and forth to the kitchen to grab fruits, veggies, and cold food out of the fridge. But leave it to TikTok to save the day yet again with tips on how to avoid this scenario.

Comments / 0

Community Policy