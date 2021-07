A pedestrian died Tuesday evening after being struck by a car at the intersection of Bernard and Baker streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 55-year-old man, who was not identified, was crossing Bernard Street in a marked crosswalk at about 9:15 p.m., the CHP reported. It stated Robert Ramirez Camacho, 48, was driving the 2009 Chevrolet Impala that struck the man.