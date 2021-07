Chris Colbert has a lot to like about him. He dyes his hair in honor of awareness for social causes and awareness, for example, his hair color, last Saturday night when he defeated Tugstsogt Nyambayar by way of a twelve-round unanimous decision, was orange representing multiple sclerosis. Colbert entered the ring with an outfit that spoke to prison reform, as the justice system, and systematic problems around those issues have been an issue highly touted and debated in the political landscape, and Colbert gives back to those in his community, with a football program, and a local business.