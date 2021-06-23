Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Where do Kings go from here after staying at No. 9 in draft?

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft Lottery gods have spoken and they did not favor the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento came into Tuesday night hoping to move into the top four of a star-studded draft and they came away with the ninth overall selection, which is exactly where the odds had them drafting. What...

www.nbcsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Franz Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Horses#Gonzaga#Stanford#Changer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Nate McMillan Says He Sees 'a Lot' of Paul George in Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan praised small forward Cam Reddish on Saturday, telling reporters that he sees "a lot of Paul George" in the 21-year-old following his team's 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated Atlanta four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted To Team Up With Damian Lillard In 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers once again fell short of their goal of winning an NBA Championship. This time, however, they can't be to blame, as Kawhi Leonard's injury was a massive blow for them and they still fought hard in the Western Conference Finals. So, now that Leonard has the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

1 trade Hawks need to get Trae Young his 1st championship

After an impressive run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks were eliminated on Saturday night. The Milwaukee Bucks are now in the NBA Finals to face off against the Phoenix Suns, leaving the Hawks in Atlanta to begin their offseason. The Hawks have a special roster and may not shake things up too much. However, this offseason gives them a chance to improve the team for another run next year.
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy