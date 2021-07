GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time next week, you could be counting your cash as the next million dollar vaccine lottery winner in North Carolina. The drawing is on July 7, 2021. The first winner, Shelly, is from Winston-Salem. She was only entered in once because she got her vaccine shots in early Spring. She got a phone call and an email to alert her she won. That's key because if you win, but the lottery can't get a hold of you, you’ll miss out.