Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

BREAKING: DB Darius Edmundson thankful for opportunity to join Wolfpack

By Michael Clark
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week and a half ago, Louisburg (N.C.) College JUCO defensive back Darius Edmundson camped at NC State. Seven days later, the Wolfpack offered the former Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash standout. Moments ago, Edmundson announced his commitment while in Raleigh on an unofficial visit, becoming the ninth pledge in Pack22.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nc State#American Football#Nc State#Southern Nash#Knight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama State247Sports

ESPN: Georgia and Alabama are 'on a collision course again' in SEC

ESPN released its conference breakdowns on Monday, listing the teams with the best chance at being league champions, those who could challenge them, sleepers, and overall conference analysis. For the SEC, Ole Miss and LSU were listed as sleepers, Texas A&M was listed as the potential contender, and Alabama and Georgia were named as having the best chance to win the SEC.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: The End Of The Wolfpack's Season

IPS LIVE: The End Of The Wolfpack's Season (85:38) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by Rob McLamb, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Elliott Avent, Wolfpack baseball taking advantage of rest

The first thing NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent did this morning, as he told the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Show, was check the weather. Seeing that temps in Omaha, Neb., were going to be in the low-90s, he made the decision to practice on the AstroTurf earlier, 11 o’clock central time, and for just about 75 minutes.
Omaha, NEFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Wolfpack has shot at title 'snatched away'

OMAHA, Neb. – North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. “Words can't even describe this feeling,” right fielder Devonte Brown tweeted. “An opportunity...
NFLbloggersodear.com

Commitment Analysis: DB Andre Hodge

Another camp prospect, another offer, another commit. Last week, CB Andre Hodge very much earned an offer from Wake Forest and soon after, committed and shut down his recruitment. Officially listed at 6-1, 180 pounds, you have to love the size since we’ve confirmed that it’s not wildly inflated. With...
Baton Rouge, LAESPN

Darius Days returning to LSU basketball for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. --  Forward Darius Days is returning to LSU for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro. Days, who announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, had previously declared his intention to enter this summer's NBA draft after last season. However, he did not hire an agent or otherwise relinquish his college eligibility.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Analyzing the Florida Gators Busy Offseason at Kicker

Evan McPherson surprised Florida Gators faithful by entering the 2021 NFL Draft following his junior season at UF. One of the most accurate kickers in school history, McPherson's departure left the team with limited options to fill his shoes. Months later and before the first season without McPherson lining up...
NFLchatsports.com

Son of Former Minnesota Viking Competing for LSU Starting Job

Minnesota Vikings fans really should be rooting for the LSU Tigers. Not only did LSU give them rising star Justin Jefferson, but also stud defensive end Danielle Hunter and the new veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson. Outside of the current members of the Vikings however, the LSU Tigers are currently...
Baseball247Sports

Dear the Pack9, Pack13 and Wolfpack Nation … Thank You

Heart-broken...devastated...crushed.... The list goes on. It’s impossible to put into words how gut-wrenching the last 24 hours have been to watch for this program, but I’m going to try. Let me start from the beginning. This has been one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years for NC State...
MLBScarlet Nation

The best pitching performances in Wolfpack baseball history

NC State has made it within an eyelash of playing in the College World Series best-of-three finals, thanks in great part to some of the greatest postseason pitching performances in school history. Junior Reid Johnston and redshirt freshman Sam Highfill earned the wins against Stanford and Vanderbilt that put Elliott...
Panama, NYPost-Journal

Wolfpack Eliminated

PANAMA — With one out during the sixth inning of a tie game, John Ondus decided to “let if fly.”. The Panthers’ sophomore cleanup hitter made the right decision. Ondus hit a deep home run to left field to give No. 4 Gowanda a 2-1 lead en route to a 4-1 victory over No. 1 Clymer/Sherman/Panama in Wednesday’s Section VI Class C semifinal.
MLB247Sports

Former ASU star Travis Buck joins coaching staff

Former Arizona State star and MLB player Travis Buck announced his return to Tempe to serve in a role under head coach Willie Bloomquist via Twitter on Monday morning. The program is still working to define Buck’s exact role with the team, which is expected to be in an unsalaried capacity according to a source.
College SportsPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Wolfpack

In the latest twist of the College World Series drama, the mothers of N.C. State baseball stars Reid Johnston and Tyler McDonough said Sunday their sons tested negative six times and were not allowed to continue playing in the CWS. The Wolfpack's Cinderella run at the national championship was cut short over the weekend when the NCAA sent the Pack packing amid a cloud of questionable COVID protocols that imposed a testing regime on N.C. State that other teams did not have.
SportsYes Weekly

Wolfpack Lax on Vax

One of my late father’s favorite sayings was, “That guy just don’t believe sh*t stinks.” It was a colorful way of describing someone who stupidly refuses to accept an obvious fact or situation. Were he alive today, Dad would be applying his smelly admonishment to anyone who denies that January 6 was an insurrection or that voter suppression is real. But, in light of recent statistics, my father would also be ranting about people who deny the realities of COVID and refuse to get vaccinated, including a few selfish baseball players from N.C. State who just cost their teammates (and their school) a shot at the College World Series. And just why did that happen? Because those young men “don’t believe sh*t stinks,” that’s why. I imagine they thought COVID couldn’t touch them, that COVID was just an old person’s disease, and that there would be no consequence to refusing the vaccine. They thought wrong on all counts.
College Sportsraynetoday.com

Darius Days set to return to LSU

Forward Darius Days announced that he will return to the LSU Basketball team for his senior season. The Raleigh, Florida native announced after the 2020-21 season that he would enter the draft but did not hire an agent or give up his college eligibility. Days made the announcement in an...
Raleigh, NCnsjonline.com

Wolfpack fans give baseball team a championship welcome

The NC State baseball team was deprived of a chance to win the national title when it was sent home from the College World Series because of positive COVID-19 tests among its roster. But upon its return home to Raleigh on Saturday, the Wolfpack was given a celebration worthy of...
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Former Firebird Edmundson signs with N.C. State

Darius Edmundson knew he didn’t want to be done with football. The former Southern Nash standout also knew that decision wasn’t up to him. Injuries and the coronavirus pandemic kept him off the field for two years and threatened to end his post-high school playing career before it began. Edmundson...
College SportsArkansas Online

Hogs net DB, LB pledges

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff received some early fireworks before the Fourth of July with the oral commitments from defensive back Jaylen Lewis and linebacker Mani Powell on Friday. Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, chose the Razorbacks over about 40 offers from schools...
Omaha, NEArkansas Online

Wolfpack processing CWS removal

OMAHA, Neb. -- North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of covid-19 protocols. "Words can't even describe this feeling," right fielder Devonte Brown tweeted. "An opportunity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy