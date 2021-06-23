Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore police chief calls for more 'boots on the ground' to handle crime wave

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2LJW_0acZ5FAB00
© Getty Images

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Tuesday that he would like to see more “boots on the ground” and additional funding for his department amid a surge in violent crime in cities across the country.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper , Harrison noted that Baltimore like other big cities is seeing a spike in violence, with the Maryland city recording 18 homicides in the past 10 days alone.

The police chief said this has resulted from a “number of issues,” like gang violence and “retaliation from previous bad acts,” but that the city has seen a particular increase in “close acquaintance shootings and domestic violence shootings.”

Harrison, who said his department is roughly 230 officers short of its current budget, argued that his department is in severe need of more officers for “not just law enforcement,” but also to “build those relationships because we need the community’s help in helping us solve these murders so we can hold these bad actors accountable for terrorizing our community.”

His remarks come ahead of President Biden ’s planned Wednesday address to discuss rising crime in U.S. cities over the last 18 months. He is also expected to unveil a comprehensive crime reduction strategy.

Last year, homicide rates rose about 25 percent nationally, with the murder rate in Atlanta rising above more than 50 percent year-on-year as of May.

When asked by Tapper what he would like to hear from the president on Wednesday, Harrison said that the response to a surge in crime should be multifaceted.

“I would like to hear about more resources and actual boots on the ground in our big cities,” he said. “There’s always so much more to be done. Boots on the ground and a surge of agents in our city is what I’d like to hear.”

“Certainly, funding sources are always important, programmatic solutions are always important, we need all of it,” he said. “It’s not just one thing.”

The rise in crime comes as Democrats have long been accused of being “soft on crime,” with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) telling The Washington Post this week, “If you’re law enforcement, you’re going to be very cautious about doing your job when you see that the Democrats are never going to back you up.”

This charge against Democrats has ramped up in recent months amid growing calls from progressives to redistribute funding from law enforcement toward social services and community engagement programs.

However, the White House on Tuesday said that the administration does not believe Biden’s Wednesday address will come into conflict with ongoing negotiations over police reform legislation.

“Yes, there needs to be reforms of police systems across the country, the president is firm believer in that," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "But there are also steps he can take as President of the United States to help address and hopefully reduce that crime."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

259K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Cnn#Democrats#The Washington Post#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Martinsburg, WVfoxbaltimore.com

Former police chief argues against George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March. Supporters say the measure, named after the man murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, would make it easier to convict officers for misconduct and would create a national registry to monitor records of those incidents.
POTUSBBC

New York governor declares gun violence a health emergency

New York has become the first US state to declare a disaster emergency order to address rising gun violence. New York state saw 51 shootings over the 4 July holiday weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo said as he signed the executive order. The directive will funnel $138.7m (£100m) towards gun violence...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Over 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ

The Department of Justice says it has charged over 535 defendants six months after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that 495 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Liability of violence breaking out on your property

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently on track to surpass 300 murders for a seventh year in a row. Non-fatal shootings are also skyrocketing compared to years past with violence happening everywhere from street corners to busy downtown areas. Attorney Charles Gilman with Gilman and Bedigian LLC says a...
Law EnforcementPosted by
NBC News

How the Baltimore consent decree has impacted policing

Four years after Baltimore and the Justice Department agreed to a consent decree to mandate police reforms, NBC News' Tom Llamas looks into how things have changed for the police department and the community. An officer says he believes the reforms are working, however some in the city say the process is slow, or that they haven't noticed a difference.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Fells Point quiet this weekend, after violence last month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Fells Point was quiet overnight, as police continued to prominently keep watch over the area in light of recent violence. There's a more focused police presence in the city during July 4 weekend, even though Baltimore isn't having fireworks this year or other formal events. Two weekends...
POTUSWashington Post

Despite attacks from Republicans, Vanita Gupta is leveraging longstanding relationships with police at the Justice Dept.

A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Terrence Cunningham, deputy executive director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and incorrectly reported the cause of death of Freddie Gray in April 2015. Gray was not fatally shot but died after suffering a severe spinal injury in police custody. This article has been corrected.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats' calls to defund the police are dangerous

Last fall, I was visiting my mother and father after a long bus tour across Kansas. My parents still live in the same home I was raised in, and as I was leaving that fall day, a scene of a riot was on the TV. I vividly remember my mother saying, “Why would any person want to go into law enforcement today?”

Comments / 4

Community Policy