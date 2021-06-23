Cancel
Detroit, MI

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, Gov. Whitmer focuses on jumpstarting economy

By Kayla Penokie
Fox17
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich- — As Covid restrictions lift here in Michigan, the focus now turns to the economy, a topic that was a focal point of discussion with Governor Whitmer Tuesday. While commenting on the reopening from Belle Isle in Detroit, the Governor and Lt. Governor discussed the $3.5 billion surplus the state currently has, something they're hoping to use to make what they call 'transformational change.'

