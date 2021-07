The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 48 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, bringing the overall total to 38,043. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Six new infections were identified on the Big Island Monday, with 87 active cases and five people hospitalized, according to statistics provided by Hawai´i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 45 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%. A DOH map that tracks cases by district across all islands can be accessed on the department’s website.