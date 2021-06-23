Howard Fonda: Birds, cages, and flying away
Each spring, a family of starlings nests in the overhang above my bedroom window. The grown ones rustle endlessly, their iridescent plumage shining blue in the light as they travel back and forth from the nest each morning. The hatchlings wail shrilly, never satisfied. I lay in bed and listen to the clamor of their home-making, which should by all accounts be irritating, but somehow isn’t. Our two dwellings are conjoined, yet so distinct. A symbiotic relationship has developed between us over the course of the pandemic. They claim a part of my apartment’s roof as their own, and in doing so, they offer me near-constant reminders: Simplify! Take note of the natural world! Make noise when the mood strikes!www.orartswatch.org