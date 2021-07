Thanks to one extremely high-profile arrival and one rather messy departure, this week could be one of the most significant of the 2021 baseball season. Let’s start with the Tampa Bay Rays’ promotion of the consensus No. 1 prospect in the minor leagues, shortstop Wander Franco. It’s a move almost everyone knew would happen at some point this season, especially after the team traded starting shortstop Willy Adames to Milwaukee. The only question was when.