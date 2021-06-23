Wrestling: Seaside qualifies five for state

The Seaside wrestling team qualified five wrestlers for the 4A state tournament later this week.

Tillamook cruised to the District 1/4A title with 353 points last week, followed by Estacada (223), Banks (214), Woodburn (161.5), North Marion (135), Seaside (103.5), Molalla (45) and Astoria (21).

Leading the way for the Gulls will be junior Lawson Talamantez, the district champion at 220 pounds. Talamantez wrestled just twice in the district tournament, pinning Woodburn’s Axel Avendano in 3:27 in a semifinal, then pinning Tillamook’s Jackson Contreras in 50 seconds in the title match.

Junior Everett Rollins placed third out of five wrestlers at 160 pounds, and the Gulls had three wrestlers take fourth, with sophomore Xander Knox (113), freshman Robert Howes (126) and senior J.J. Stanley (285) all qualifying for state.